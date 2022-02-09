Iran Unveils New Missile That Can Hit Targets Within 900 Miles Range - Reports

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Wednesday unveiled a new long-range ballistic missile dubbed Khaibarshekan, the Tasnim news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Wednesday unveiled a new long-range ballistic missile dubbed Khaibarshekan, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Khaibarshekan is able to hit targets within a range of 900 miles (1,450 kilometers), according to Tasnim.