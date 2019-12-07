UrduPoint.com
Iran Unveils New Naval Combat Drone - Reports

Iran Unveils New Naval Combat Drone - Reports

Iran presented on Saturday a new, naval version of its mainstay Shahed-129 combat drone in the southern coastal city of Konarak, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Iran presented on Saturday a new, naval version of its mainstay Shahed-129 combat drone in the southern coastal city of Konarak, media said.

The Simorgh drone was unveiled in the presence of the Iranian navy commander, Rear Adm.

Hossein Khanzadi, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The drone reportedly has a range of 932 miles and can fly at a maximum altitude of 4.7 miles. It has a flight endurance of 24 hours and can be used both for combat, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

