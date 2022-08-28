Iran Unveils New Strike Drone, Air Defense System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The Iranian Defense Ministry presented new defense industry achievements, including a strike drone and an air defense system, at the Defense Industry Week exhibition in Tehran, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The ministry unveiled a cruise UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) called Ababil, which is equipped with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of catching different targets, transmitting their image in real time and eventually destroying them, according to the report.

The ministry also presented an air defense system to protect vessels by combating aerial targets at low altitudes, named after Iranian Lt General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq as a result of an attack by the US armed forces, the news agency said, adding that the point defense weapon is equipped with two missiles with heat seekers and a multi-barrel machine gun.

According to the agency, the defense ministry also showed the laser weapon system called Zoheir, which is equipped with a video tracker to disrupt the performance of image sensors installed on enemy flying objects, and is capable of countering air conductors using high-power lasers.

In addition, the 925-kilogram (2,000 Pounds) Yasin 400 cruise bomb was demonstrated at the exhibition for the first time, the report said, adding that the advantage of this bomb is its large volume of explosives, leading to greater destruction.