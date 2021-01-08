Iran Unveils Underground Missile Base on Persian Gulf Coast - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday an underground missile base on the Persian Gulf coast, Sepah New portal linked to IRGC reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday an underground missile base on the Persian Gulf coast, Sepah New portal linked to IRGC reported.

According to the media outlet, IRGC's chief commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and naval commander Rear Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri visited the base on Friday.

The news outlet reported, citing Salami, that the facility is armed by high-precision missiles with a "very high destructive force" and a range of "hundreds of kilometers" capable of overcoming electronic warfare.

The news comes amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington as well as media speculations that outgoing US President Donald Trump could strike Iran before leaving the White House on January 20.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said on January 3, the first anniversary of assassination of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, that the United States had scrapped plans to move its aircraft carrier Nimitz out of the middle East in light of Iran's threats.