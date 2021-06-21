MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Iran does not intend to continue negotiations on return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the deal will not serve Tehran's interests, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

"We do not intend to negotiate a nuclear deal if they do not ensure the interests of our country," Raisi said at a press conference.

The president-elect added that the United States is "obliged to lift sanctions on Iran" as they violated the JCPOA, while the European Union "also did not follow the provisions of the agreement."

At the same time, Raisi said that Iran's foreign policy is not "limited" to the nuclear deal and the country is ready for balanced cooperation with foreign countries.