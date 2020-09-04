UrduPoint.com
Iran Uranium Stockpile More Than 10 Times Limit Set In 2015 Deal: IAEA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Iran uranium stockpile more than 10 times limit set in 2015 deal: IAEA

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The limit was set at 300 kilogrammes (661 Pounds) of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.

8 kg of uranium.

Measured against the latter figure, Iran's stockpile now stands at over 2,105 kg, the report said.

