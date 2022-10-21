UrduPoint.com

Iran Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Iran Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended that its citizens refrain from traveling to Ukraine in the near future and called on those who are already in the country to leave it urgently for safety reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended that its citizens refrain from traveling to Ukraine in the near future and called on those who are already in the country to leave it urgently for safety reasons.

"Considering the escalation of military clashes and increased insecurity in Ukraine, all Iranian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to that country," the ministry said, as quoted by the Tasnim news Agency.

The ministry also called on the Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine to leave the country, urging them to remain calm and, if necessary, contact the Iranian Embassy in Kiev, according to the agency.

The Ukraine crisis has escalated recently after the West accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, which it used alongside high-precision weapons to launch a massive attack on Ukrainian infrastructure in retaliation for Kiev-ordered terrorist attacks on its territory. Moscow denied the allegations, saying such reports were purposely spread by US media.

Iran also denied the US media reports, reiterating Tehran's position that it was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.

