Iran Urges Citizens to Refrain From Traveling to France Due to Riots - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday advised citizens against traveling to France, where unrest has continued throughout the week, and urged Paris to stop the violence.

"The government of France is expected to stop coercive treatment of its people by respecting the principles based upon human dignity, freedom of speech, and the citizens' right to peaceful protests," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The foreign ministry's travel advisory also urged Iranians already in France to avoid unnecessary presence in the French cities and clash scenes for the duration of "insecure and unpredictable situation.

"

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a teenager of North African descent was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.