UrduPoint.com

Iran Urges EU To 'Think Carefully' Before Labeling IRGC As Terrorist - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Iran Urges EU to 'Think Carefully' Before Labeling IRGC as Terrorist - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged the European Union to "think carefully" before putting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list and called for preventing the severance of diplomatic relations, media reported on Sunday.

Ghalibaf warned the EU that the Iranian parliament would take "retaliatory, swift and decisive action" against the bloc's plan to list the IRGC as a terrorist group, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. In particular, Tehran will designate the armed forces of the EU member states as terrorist organizations if the move takes place, the Iranian lawmaker was cited as saying by the news outlet.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia. Lawmakers also urged the EU to put the IRGC on the terrorist list for being involved in these alleged activities.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call that the EU parliament's intention would have negative consequences.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Iran Russia Parliament European Union Tehran Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

7 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

52 minutes ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

2 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

3 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.