Iran Urges International Community To Stop US From Destabilizing Persian Gulf - UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Iran Urges International Community to Stop US from Destabilizing Persian Gulf - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iran urges the international community to influence upon the United States to halt its destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf region, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seen by Sputnik on Thursday.

"The international community is called upon to demand the United States to put an end to its continued unlawful and destabilizing measures in the already volatile region of the Persian Gulf," Ravanchi said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said earlier on Thursday that they shot down the surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by Washington.

