Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against Israel

Iran has called on Islamic and Arab countries to form a united front against Israel, as the West ramped up warnings against exploiting the volatile situation and touching off a regional conflict

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Iran has called on Islamic and Arab countries to form a united front against Israel, as the West ramped up warnings against exploiting the volatile situation and touching off a regional conflict.

Tehran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, has come under intense scrutiny since fighters of the Islamist group stormed across Israel's southern border at the weekend, shooting dead people in their homes and on the streets in an onslaught that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Iran has insisted it was not involved in the attack, but celebrated the assault as a "success".

As Israel responded to the deadly assault by pounding Hamas targets in Gaza, where officials reported 1,354 killed, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi asked his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a phone call to cooperate against Israel.