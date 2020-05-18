Iran Urges Muslims to Mark Jerusalem Day With Online Rallies Amid Pandemic - Ambassador

Iran is calling on Muslims around the world to mark Quds (Jerusalem) Day, which falls this year on May 21-22, by expressing their support for the Palestinians in cyberspace instead of taking to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic, ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Iran is calling on Muslims around the world to mark Quds (Jerusalem) Day, which falls this year on May 21-22, by expressing their support for the Palestinians in cyberspace instead of taking to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic, ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

On Quds Day, observed annually on the last Friday of the Ramadan holy month, Muslims around the world traditionally gather for pro-Palestine marches.

"It is important and we hope that people and Muslims around the world will commemorate this day by occupying cyberspace to confront the Israeli Zionist regime," the ambassador said at an online roundtable hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He went on to reaffirm Iran's support for the Palestinians in their struggle against what the diplomat described as the large-scale and systematic violation of human rights on part of Israel, namely the occupation and annexation of Palestinian and other territories.