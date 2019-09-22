Iran Urges Riyadh to End War in Yemen as Tensions Spike Over Oil Attacks

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Saudi Arabia on Saturday to stop accusing it of last week's attacks on oil facilities and end its "devastating" war in Yemen.

The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Jubeir, has again blamed Iran for launching a mix of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil installations without offering any evidence.

"Instead of making baseless accusations against other governments Saudi Arabia should bring an end to the devastating war in Yemen as soon as possible," spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The attacks on Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oilfield were claimed by the Houthi opposition in Yemen, who targeted Saudi facilities before in retaliation for Riyadh's air campaign.

But Saudi Arabia and the United States have insisted that the direction and scale of the strikes point to Iran. The incident has ratcheted up the already seething regional tensions.