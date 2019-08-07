UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Urges UN Members To Condemn US Sanctions On Zarif As Breach Of Int'l. Law - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Iran Urges UN Members to Condemn US Sanctions on Zarif as Breach of Int'l. Law - Letter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The international community should condemn the United States for imposing sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif because the action is in violation of international law, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deems such illegal action a flagrant infringement of the fundamental principles of diplomatic law, in particular the principle of inviolability and immunity of high-ranking foreign officials, including immunity of incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, as a universally accepted norm and rule of customary international law," Ravanchi said.

"It is imperative for the international community to condemn the United States' unlawful behavior in the interest of promoting multilateralism."

Last month, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Zarif as part of its maximum pressure policy on Iran that also targets officials associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Immunity United States

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

7 minutes ago

"Nano-medicine, current scenario and future perspe ..

7 minutes ago

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

1 hour ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

52 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

52 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.