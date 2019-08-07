(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The international community should condemn the United States for imposing sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif because the action is in violation of international law, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deems such illegal action a flagrant infringement of the fundamental principles of diplomatic law, in particular the principle of inviolability and immunity of high-ranking foreign officials, including immunity of incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, as a universally accepted norm and rule of customary international law," Ravanchi said.

"It is imperative for the international community to condemn the United States' unlawful behavior in the interest of promoting multilateralism."

Last month, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Zarif as part of its maximum pressure policy on Iran that also targets officials associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.