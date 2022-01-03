Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Suleimani Killing

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and Israel to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani, in a letter released on Monday

The letter was sent in connection with the second anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani.

"Given the dire implications of this terrorist act on international peace and security, the Security Council must live up to its Charter-based responsibilities and hold the United States and the Israeli regime to account for planning, supporting and committing that terrorist act," Ravanchi wrote in the letter.

According to Ravanchi, Soleimani played a significant role in the fight against international terrorism, so his murder was a "great gift" to Islamic State (terror group banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups recognized as such by the UN Security Council.

Ravanchi noted that the Iranian military is determined to continue the work of Soleimani, actively helping the countries and governments of the region in their fight against terrorism.

Soleimani was killed on the night of January 3, 2020, in a drone strike in the area of Baghdad International Airport at the order of former US President Donald Trump.