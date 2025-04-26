Iran, US Hold New Round Of High-stakes Nuclear Talks
Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The United States and Iran started discussing details of a potential nuclear deal in Oman Saturday as they held their third round of talks in as many weeks.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are again leading the talks, which this time include a technical-level meeting between experts from both sides.
The discussions are aimed at striking a new deal that would stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons -- an objective Tehran denies pursuing -- in return for relief from crippling sanctions.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an earlier multilateral nuclear deal during his first term in office.
Saturday's talks were taking place in a "serious atmosphere", Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Iran's defence and missile capabilities were not on the agenda, Baqaei said separately to state tv, while an Iranian negotiator told Tasnim that the talks were "uniquely about sanctions and nuclear questions".
Michael Anton, the State Department's head of policy planning, leads the US expert-level delegation, while deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi will lead Tehran's, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The talks started at around 10am (0600 GMT) with the delegations in separate rooms and communicating via the hosts, Baqaei said in a statement.
Iran's state news agency IRNA said the talks may extend beyond Saturday, "given that the negotiations have entered technical and expert-level discussions and the examination of details".
Araghchi earlier expressed "cautious optimism", saying this week: "If the sole demand by the US is for Iran to not possess nuclear weapons, this demand is achievable".
But if Washington had "impractical or illogical demands, we will naturally encounter problems", he added.
The talks coincided with a major blast from unknown causes at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port that injured hundreds of people and killed at least four, according to state media.
