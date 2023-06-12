Iran, US May Reach Deal on Prisoner Exchange Soon - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Iran and the United States may achieve an agreement on the exchange of prisoners in the nearest future, provided that Washington takes initiative in the matter, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"The negotiations with the US on prisoner exchange are continuing via mediators. We have made every effort ...

and if the other side (the US) shows equally serious intention and initiative, it may happen in the nearest future," Kanaani said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

The talks on the exchange of prisoners between Washington and Tehran have been underway for several years. Over the past year and a half, there have been increasingly active contacts concerning the issue, along with the talks on the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal. Washington has said on multiple occasions that signing an agreement on prisoners may revive the nuclear deal.