UrduPoint.com

Iran, US Not Yet In Direct Contact At JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:13 PM

Iran, US Not Yet in Direct Contact at JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna - Russian Envoy

The delegations of Iran and the United States are not yet in direct contact at talks on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The delegations of Iran and the United States are not yet in direct contact at talks on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"The Iranians and the Americans are not in contact with each other. The Iranian side refuses to conduct direct dialogue with the Americans, as it believes the United States wronged Iran by withdrawing from the JCPOA and launching a massive pressure campaign against it, which the United States calls the maximum political pressure on Iran," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Iran puts more trust in Russia and China during negotiations and listens more to their opinions that those of the Western partners, the envoy noted.

"Of course, we are ready to assist them by giving advice," Ulyanov added.

Despite existing problems, in particular the issue of centrifuges at Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran and Washington aim to restore the nuclear deal, Ulyanov said earlier.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday that Russia has to explain to the US that it is counterproductive to threaten Iran with sanctions. At the same time, proposals put forward by Iran at the talks demonstrate that Tehran is extremely serious about restoring the nuclear deal, he said.

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29, and the main topic was lifting US sanctions from Iran.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran. Iran also largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran Same United Kingdom United States May November 2018 From

Recent Stories

US Extradites Cameroon Tax Fraud Fugitive to Serve ..

US Extradites Cameroon Tax Fraud Fugitive to Serve 80 Years in Jail - Justice De ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay ..

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in Sawan bridge completion

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps to increase investment, business ..

Govt taking steps to increase investment, business: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Biden Admin. Unveils Plan to Build 500,000 Electri ..

Biden Admin. Unveils Plan to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations- W ..

1 minute ago
 GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

5 minutes ago
 1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio dri ..

1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.