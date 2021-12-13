Iran, US Not Yet in Direct Contact at JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna - Russian Envoy

The delegations of Iran and the United States are not yet in direct contact at talks on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday

"The Iranians and the Americans are not in contact with each other. The Iranian side refuses to conduct direct dialogue with the Americans, as it believes the United States wronged Iran by withdrawing from the JCPOA and launching a massive pressure campaign against it, which the United States calls the maximum political pressure on Iran," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Iran puts more trust in Russia and China during negotiations and listens more to their opinions that those of the Western partners, the envoy noted.

"Of course, we are ready to assist them by giving advice," Ulyanov added.

Despite existing problems, in particular the issue of centrifuges at Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran and Washington aim to restore the nuclear deal, Ulyanov said earlier.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday that Russia has to explain to the US that it is counterproductive to threaten Iran with sanctions. At the same time, proposals put forward by Iran at the talks demonstrate that Tehran is extremely serious about restoring the nuclear deal, he said.

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29, and the main topic was lifting US sanctions from Iran.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran. Iran also largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord.