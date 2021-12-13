Iran, US Should Stop Moving Away From JCPOA - Russian Envoy in Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Iran and the United States should stop making steps in direction of moving away from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"We believe that both of them should stop (moving away from the JCPOA), at least for the period of negotiations, so that when we talk about going back (to the deal), it would happen faster and painlessly," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Ulyanov added that the issue of centrifuges at Iranian nuclear facilities remains an acute problem at the negotiations.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat added Tehran and Washington aim to restore the nuclear deal despite contradictions.