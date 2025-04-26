Iran, US To Hold New Round Of High-level Nuclear Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The United States and Iran were to hold a fresh round of technical and high-level nuclear negotiations in Oman on Saturday, after both sides reported progress in previous meetings.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, leading Tehran's delegation, arrived in Muscat on Friday ahead of the mediated talks, with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff expected to head the American side.
Araghchi expressed "cautious optimism" about the process this week, saying that "if the sole demand by the US is for Iran to not possess nuclear weapons, this demand is achievable".
But if Washington had "impractical or illogical demands, we will naturally encounter problems", he added.
US President Donald Trump, in an interview published Friday by Time magazine, meanwhile reiterated his threat of military action if a deal fell through, but also suggested he was optimistic about an agreement, saying he "would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped".
The technical talks will come first, followed by the high-level negotiations.
Michael Anton, the State Department's head of policy planning, will lead Washington's expert-level delegation, while deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi will lead Tehran's, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Friday that the new talks, like the previous rounds in Muscat and Rome the past two Saturdays, would be mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.
Baqaei wrote on X that Iran's delegation aimed to secure its "lawful right to use nuclear energy... while taking reasonable steps to demonstrate that our program is entirely peaceful".
The "speedy" termination of sanctions is also "a priority", he added.
Recent Stories
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From World
-
Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral1 minute ago
-
Iran, US to hold new round of high-level nuclear talks1 minute ago
-
On the horizon? Wave of momentum for high seas treaty1 minute ago
-
Canada votes in election upended by Trump threats31 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 4 dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike31 minutes ago
-
FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for shielding undocumented migrant1 hour ago
-
T'Wolves hold off Lakers despite James, Magic and Bucks win1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake1 hour ago
-
Francis's funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'1 hour ago
-
Santa Maria Maggiore basilica: Pope Francis's final resting place1 hour ago
-
Pope Francis's funeral: what happens when?1 hour ago
-
Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala2 hours ago