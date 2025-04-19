Iran, US to hold second round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The United States and Iran are set to resume high-stakes talks Saturday on Tehran's nuclear programme, a week after an initial round of discussions that both sides described as "constructive".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will hold the Oman-mediated talks in Rome.

They come one week after the two sides held what Iran called indirect talks in Muscat. Those were the first talks at such a high level between the foes since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear accord in 2018.

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons -- an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Following his return to office in January, Trump revived his "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions against Iran.