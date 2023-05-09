UrduPoint.com

Iran Used Earthquake Aid Conveys To Smuggle Weapons Into Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Iran Used Earthquake Aid Conveys to Smuggle Weapons Into Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Iran has used humanitarian aid shipments to disguise the smuggling of weapons and military equipment into Syria during the aftermath of February's earthquake, CNN reported, citing US and Israeli defense officials.

The information suggests that the Quds Force, a faction of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare, used convoys headed from Iraq to surreptitiously transport arms and ammunition into Syria to aid Iranian proxy groups in the country, the report said.

The information, obtained after a leak of classified US intelligence by Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, suggests that Iran may have been smuggling small arms, ammunition and drones in Syria to attack the US troops there, the report said, citing an earlier article by the Washington Post.

The US has approximately 900 troops stationed in Syria as part of an ongoing effort to defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

The Syrian government has said the US forces are in Syria illegally and are stealing the country's oil and other natural resources.

Related Topics

Attack Earthquake Syria Iran Russia Washington Iraq Oil February May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minis ..

UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minister

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heraldin ..

UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heralding new era of prosperity: Minis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.