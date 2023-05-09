Iran Used Earthquake Aid Conveys to Smuggle Weapons Into Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Iran has used humanitarian aid shipments to disguise the smuggling of weapons and military equipment into Syria during the aftermath of February's earthquake, CNN reported, citing US and Israeli defense officials.

The information suggests that the Quds Force, a faction of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare, used convoys headed from Iraq to surreptitiously transport arms and ammunition into Syria to aid Iranian proxy groups in the country, the report said.

The information, obtained after a leak of classified US intelligence by Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, suggests that Iran may have been smuggling small arms, ammunition and drones in Syria to attack the US troops there, the report said, citing an earlier article by the Washington Post.

The US has approximately 900 troops stationed in Syria as part of an ongoing effort to defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

The Syrian government has said the US forces are in Syria illegally and are stealing the country's oil and other natural resources.