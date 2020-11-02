Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Cameras During Aerial Drill - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Tehran has deployed reconnaissance aircraft with cutting-edge domestically manufactured cameras during an ongoing war game in central Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the country's air force, Brigadier General Farhad Goodarzi.

The main portion of the ninth annual aerial exercise began in the central province of Isfahan earlier in the day.

Local experts installed advanced Samat cameras on RF-4 planes, which then flew over enemy positions for electronic eavesdropping, aerial imagining and reconnaissance, according to Goodarzi.

The military drill will last for two-days and involve a broad range of aircraft, from drones to bombers and transport planes.