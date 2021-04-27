UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Vessels Harass US Ships In Persian Gulf - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Iran Vessels Harass US Ships in Persian Gulf - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Boats from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps harassed US Coast Guard ships earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, the first such altercation in a year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

US Navy officials confirmed to the newspaper that three fast attack crafts and one support vessel known as Harth 55 swarmed the two Coast Guard ships while they were patrolling international waters in the southern portion of the Persian Gulf.

The incident, which has not been officially disclosed, occurred on April 2 as the United States and Iran are conducting indirect negotiations on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Nuclear United States April 2015 National University From Agreement

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

6 minutes ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

6 minutes ago

US Sanctions 2 Guatemalan Officials for Corrupt Ac ..

2 hours ago

News of leaving Federal Gov projects is misleading ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' ..

2 hours ago

UN Looking Into Reports of Navalny Office Closures ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.