Iran Vessels Harass US Ships in Persian Gulf - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Boats from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps harassed US Coast Guard ships earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, the first such altercation in a year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

US Navy officials confirmed to the newspaper that three fast attack crafts and one support vessel known as Harth 55 swarmed the two Coast Guard ships while they were patrolling international waters in the southern portion of the Persian Gulf.

The incident, which has not been officially disclosed, occurred on April 2 as the United States and Iran are conducting indirect negotiations on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear agreement.