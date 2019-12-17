Iran Views US Sanctions Against Mahan Air as Illegal - Foreign Ministry

Tehran considers the US sanctions imposed against the Mahan Air carrier for allegedly transporting weapons to conflict areas in the Middle East illegal and hopes that other countries do not follow Washington's steps, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Tehran considers the US sanctions imposed against the Mahan Air carrier for allegedly transporting weapons to conflict areas in the Middle East illegal and hopes that other countries do not follow Washington's steps, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"We expect that our friendly countries will not follow the illegal, unilateral and unreasonable US sanctions," Mousavi told reporters.

Last week, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on two Iranian shipping companies and three Mahan Air carrier general sales agents for their alleged role in transporting weapons to Yemen and Syria.

The Treasury also said that the new sanctions target three Mahan Air general sales agents based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, along with Iranian businessman Abdolhossein Khedri and his companies, Khedri Jahan Darya Co. and Maritime Silk Road LLC, as well as his ships.

The Treasury's action requires that all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and entities that are in the United States be blocked and reported. It generally also prohibits all dealings by Americans or within the United States.