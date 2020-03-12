UrduPoint.com
Iran virus deaths reach 429, infections pass 10,000

Iran announced on Thursday that another 75 people had died of the new coronavirus, bringing the overall number of deaths to 429 out of more than 10,000 infections

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Thursday that another 75 people had died of the new coronavirus, bringing the overall number of deaths to 429 out of more than 10,000 infections.

"Seventy-five people hospitalised in the past few days have lost their lives and today a total of 429 infected people are no longer with us," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

