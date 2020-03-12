Iran virus deaths reach 429, infections pass 10,000

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Thursday that another 75 people had died of the new coronavirus, bringing the overall number of deaths to 429 out of more than 10,000 infections.

"Seventy-five people hospitalised in the past few days have lost their lives and today a total of 429 infected people are no longer with us," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.