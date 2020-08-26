Iran Voluntarily Grants IAEA Access to 2 Nuclear Sites - Statement

Iran has voluntarily granted inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to two of its unspecified nuclear facilities, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday

The statement comes after the visit of the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, to Tehran. In June, the IAEA's board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable the agency's inspectors access to two of its energy and nuclear facilities due to alleged unregistered activities there.

"Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues.

Dates for the IAEA access and the verification activities have been agreed," the document read, but did not specify the dates.

"In this present context, based on analysis of available information to the IAEA, the IAEA does not have further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Iran under its CSA [Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement] and AP [Additional Protocol]," the statement added.

The sides have also agreed that the UN nuclear watchdog would take into consideration Tehran's security concerns and protect all safeguards confidential information.