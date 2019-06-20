Iran Vows Firm Response to US Aggression Over Drone Downing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Iran will respond firmly to US aggression should it retaliate, the spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council said after Iranian forces downed a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Thursday it had shot down the surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, a claim denied by Washington.

Asked if the United States will strike back, President Donald Trump said "you'll find out."

"The US has no right for a military response after Iran reacted to this infringement. Iran is determined to offer a firm response to any aggression," Keyvan Khosravi said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month. They rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers.