Iran Vows Mutual Efforts With India To Help Stranded Citizens Return Home - Embassy

Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

Tehran and New Delhi are working to help Iranian and Indian citizens stranded in India and Iran, respectively, to return home amid coronavirus-related flight cancellations, the Iranian embassy in India said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Tehran and New Delhi are working to help Iranian and Indian citizens stranded in India and Iran, respectively, to return home amid coronavirus-related flight cancellations, the Iranian embassy in India said on Friday.

"Immediately after the announcement dated 26 Feb. 2020 of DGCA of India on suspension of all Iranian flights to India, the Islamic Republic of Iran bearing in mind the humanitarian aspect and urgency of the issue expressed its full readiness to establish some relief flights for immediate evacuation of all stranded nationals in both sides, taking into account all health protocols," the embassy said.

Tehran also agreed to help New Delhi test Indian citizens for coronavirus before their evacuation to their homeland, the embassy said.

Those with no symptoms will be allowed back to India, and those who test positive will be hospitalized in one of Iran's special medical centers.

The first flight to evacuate Indians from Iran will depart on Saturday morning, it said, adding that the same plane will then evacuate Iranian citizens from India. The countries will consider more flights to bring all stranded citizens back home, the embassy added.

It also refuted reports about the forced deportation of Indian citizens from Iran over coronavirus, saying that the Indians were respected and warmly welcomed by Iran.

As of Friday, Iran has confirmed 4,747 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 124 deaths.

