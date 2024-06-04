Open Menu

Iran Vows Response If UN Nuclear Watchdog Approves Censure

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Iran threatened to respond Tuesday if the UN nuclear watchdog approves a new censure resolution proposed by three European governments despite the opposition of the United States, Iranian media reported.

"In case of issuing a resolution against Iran in the board of governors and political pressure from the parties, Iran will respond according to the announcement it made to them," the Fars news agency quoted Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami as saying.

Britain, France and Germany submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's board on Monday, condemning Iran for its failure to fully cooperate with the watchdog and demanding more accountability.

At the last IAEA board meeting in March, European powers shelved their plans to confront Iran due to a lack of US support.

The United States denies it is hampering European efforts to hold Iran accountable but fears a censure could aggravate middle East tensions ahead of a US presidential election in November, diplomats say.

