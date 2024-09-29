Open Menu

Iran Vows Response To Israel's Killing Of Guards General In Beirut

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Iran vows response to Israel's killing of Guards general in Beirut

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the death of a senior Iranian general, killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut, "will not go unanswered".

Araghchi's remarks came two days after the Friday strike on Iran-backed Hezbollah's bastion in the Lebanese capital that killed General Abbas Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps foreign operations arm.

"This horrible crime of the aggressor Zionist regime will not go unanswered," the top diplomat said according to a foreign ministry statement.

"The diplomatic apparatus will also use all its political, diplomatic, legal and international capacities to pursue the criminals and their supporters," he added.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, whose powerful Lebanese movement has been armed and financed by the Islamic republic for years.

On Sunday, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs, Javad Zarif, said a response "will occur at the appropriate time and at Iran's choice, and decisions will definitely be made at the leadership level, at the highest level of the state," official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state, has offered his condolences for Nasrallah's "martyrdom" and declared five days of public mourning.

Iranians on Sunday took to the streets of several cities across the country to express their anger at the killings of the Guards' Nilforoushan as well as Hezbollah's Nasrallah.

The secretary of Iran's Guardian Council, Ahmad Jannati, said Israel will "receive a forceful answer", threatening with "the destruction of the Zionist regime," according to Fars news agency.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Beirut Criminals Sunday All Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

19 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World