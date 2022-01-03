UrduPoint.com

Iran Vows Revenge Unless Trump Tried For Soleimani Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Iran vows revenge unless Trump tried for Soleimani killing

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge against Donald Trump if the former US president is not tried over the killing of Qassem Soleimani, as Tehran marked two years since the commander's death

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge against Donald Trump if the former US president is not tried over the killing of Qassem Soleimani, as Tehran marked two years since the commander's death.

"The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the United States, must face justice and retribution," Raisi said.

"It would be ok if the trial of Mr Trump, (former secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and other criminals was held in a fair court where their horrible crimes were addressed and they faced justice for their actions," he added.

"Otherwise, I will tell all US leaders that without a doubt the hand of revenge will emerge from the sleeve of the Muslim nation." Raisi was addressing thousands at Tehran's biggest prayer hall, at Iran's main event to mark Soleimani's death anniversary during a week of commemorations.

Participants held national flags and portraits of the slain commander, state tv showed.

Raisi called Soleimani a symbol of the Iranian revolution and of "bravery and rationality".

Soleimani, former commander of the Quds' force, the foreign operations' arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US drone strike near Bagdad's airport on January 3, 2020.

Five days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Ain al-Assad housing American troops in Iraq, and another near Arbil in the north.

No US troops were killed in those strikes but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries from the blasts.

Trump said at the time he had ordered the drone strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq, and with more expected.

Iran's foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Friday that "the current US government bears definitive international responsibility for this crime".

Related Topics

Drone Firing Iran Washington Twitter Iraq Trump Tehran United States January Criminals 2020 Prayer Muslim Post Event TV All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Airport Court Housing

Recent Stories

One new dengue case reported from Punjab

One new dengue case reported from Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Cooperation needed to solve water related issues: ..

Cooperation needed to solve water related issues: SACM Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi judiciary says bad intel behind deadly opera ..

Iraqi judiciary says bad intel behind deadly operation

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman pays surprise visit to Airport Road Poli ..

Ombudsman pays surprise visit to Airport Road Police Station

2 minutes ago
 Hindu Yatris appreciate arrangements made at Katas ..

Hindu Yatris appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Booster Vaccination of Adults o ..

Indonesia to Start Booster Vaccination of Adults on January 12

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.