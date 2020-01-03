Iran vows to avenge Soleimani death in 'right place and time'

Iran's top security body vowed to retaliate in the "right place and time" after the United States killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's top security body vowed to retaliate in the "right place and time" after the United States killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

"America should know that its criminal attack on General Soleimani has been the country's biggest mistake in west Asia, and America will not avoid the consequences of this wrong calculation easily," the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

"These criminals will face severe vengeance... in the right place and time," it added.