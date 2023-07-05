Open Menu

Iran Vows To Continue Inquiry Into Abduction Of 4 Diplomats In Lebanon 41 Years Ago

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Iran will continue its efforts to find out what happened to four of its diplomats believed to have been kidnapped by Israeli services in Lebanon in 1982, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Tehran believes that Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Ahmad Motevasselian, Kazem Akhavan and Taghi Rastegar Moghaddam were kidnapped by Israeli mercenaries during the period of Israeli occupation of Lebanon.

"The pursuit aimed at determining the fate of the abducted diplomats has, however, remained fruitless to this day, despite extensive political and legal efforts and follow-ups with the Lebanese government and international and human rights institutions," the ministry said.

The ministry blamed the lack of findings on the loss of evidence and documents with the passage of time as well as "irresponsibility and lack of serious and effective action" on the part of Israel and relevant international institutions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes once again that it will diligently continue to pursue the issue until the fate of its kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon is determined," the statement read.

The ministry also said it counted on Lebanon to make political and legal efforts, both at home and internationally, to help clarify the fate of the abducted Iranian diplomats.

