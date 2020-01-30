UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Vows To Continue Its Nuclear Program Despite US Sanctions On AEOI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:57 PM

Iran Vows to Continue Its Nuclear Program Despite US Sanctions on AEOI

Tehran will continue to develop its nuclear program, despite US sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the AEOI, said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Tehran will continue to develop its nuclear program, despite US sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the AEOI, said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against the AEOI and its president, Ali Akbar Salehi.

"Putting individuals on the so-called sanctions list, including the head of the OAEI Ali Akbar Salehi, is a kind of a political game on the part of the United States, it reflects their powerlessness and does not make any sense," Kamalvandi told Iran's Fars news agency, describing the new US sanctions as "child's play."

"The nuclear program will continue," he stressed.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tehran United States

Recent Stories

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

33 seconds ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

33 seconds ago

Japan Asks All Evacuees From Virus-Hit China to Ag ..

3 minutes ago

Molecular biology helps in diagnostic of various p ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Republic's Foreign Ministry Stops Issuing Vi ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan Reaches Tentative Agreement on $1.3Bln Loan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.