Iran vows to protect people from virus economic impact

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran vowed Monday to protect its people from the economic impact of the novel coronavirus as the official death toll in the middle East's worst-hit country passed 4,500.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to contain the outbreak since it announced the country's first COVID-19 cases nearly two months ago.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns.

The government stressed the importance of striking a balance between the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and getting the economy back on track.

The objective was to protect "the health and lives of the population from the coronavirus and its economic and social consequences", said government spokesmanAli Rabiei.