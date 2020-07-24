Iran Waits for Investigation Into Plane Incident, Considers US Actions 'State Terrorism'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Tehran considers the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by the US Air Force as an act of "state terrorism," Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said on Friday, adding that Iran was expecting an international investigation into the incident to be carried out.

"The interception of Iran's civilian aircraft by the US army in Syria's airspace is [an act of] state terrorism. The international community should condemn these actions," Eslami said, as quoted by state news agency IRNA.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has submitted an official complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization, expressing Tehran's protest against the US actions, and will take legal measures against it, according to Eslami.