UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Waits For Investigation Into Plane Incident, Considers US Actions 'State Terrorism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Iran Waits for Investigation Into Plane Incident, Considers US Actions 'State Terrorism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Tehran considers the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by the US Air Force as an act of "state terrorism," Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said on Friday, adding that Iran was expecting an international investigation into the incident to be carried out.

"The interception of Iran's civilian aircraft by the US army in Syria's airspace is [an act of] state terrorism. The international community should condemn these actions," Eslami said, as quoted by state news agency IRNA.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has submitted an official complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization, expressing Tehran's protest against the US actions, and will take legal measures against it, according to Eslami.

Related Topics

Protest Army Syria Iran Tehran

Recent Stories

‘Bat forever’

29 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

2 hours ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.