Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Tehran has welcomed Emirati Ambassador back to it, saying that it wants to strengthen it's ties with the neighbors.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) A top Iranian diplomat said his country wanted close relations with the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian Diplomat also welcomed an Emirati ambassador back to Tehran after a long absence of six years.

The UAE and other gulf states' diplomatic ties got damaged after some Iranian protestors allegedly attacked Saudi Arabia's missions in Iran over Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

According to the latest reports, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that they would expand their diplomatic ties with their neighbors including United Arab Emirates.

He had expressed these words while talking to new Emirati ambassador Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi when they met Tuesday, according to an official statement released early Wednesday.

Despite the diplomatic downgrade, the oil-rich UAE maintained strong economic ties with the Islamic republic.

The UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel, a move which Tehran condemned in 2020.