Iran Wants Europeans To Fulfill Obligations Under JCPOA - Zarif

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:54 PM

Iran Wants Europeans to Fulfill Obligations Under JCPOA - Zarif

Iran wants Europeans to adhere to their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iran wants Europeans to adhere to their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

"What we're talking about with Mr Macron, it concerns the activities on the implementation of the commitments of Europeans and preventing further escalation in the implementation of the JCPOA.

We had good talks and today my colleagues in Paris will continue these talks. And the main goal of our plan is the implementation of obligations by the Europeans," Zarif said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"What is important for us, is the implementation of obligations on the part of Europeans in the context of JCPOA. Our Russian and Chinese friends, they fulfill their obligations under JCPOA as far as possible," Zarif added.

