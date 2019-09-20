Iran wants to see an impartial and independent person, who will preserve the integrity and credibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as the agency's new head, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik in an interview

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Iran wants to see an impartial and independent person, who will preserve the integrity and credibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as the agency's new head, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran 's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna , told Sputnik in an interview.

The UN nuclear watchdog's previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away in July.

"For Iran it is very important that any director general that would be elected should be impartial, independent and professional, and should preserve the integrity and credibility of the agency.

We don't want a director general to be dependent only on one country, to implement the wishes and instructions only of one country," Gharib Abadi said.

According to the diplomat, Tehran will offer its cooperation to the elected IAEA director general if he or she meets these criteria.

"Otherwise, Iran has to reverse its own policy on cooperation with the Agency," Gharib Abadi said.

The agency is expected go appoint a new director general by October, and four countries - Argentina, Burkina Faso, Romania and Slovakia - have submitted their candidates.