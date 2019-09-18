Iran Wants No Clashes in Middle East - President of Iran Hassan Rouhani

(@imziishan)

Tehran does not want clashes in the Middle East, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday amid allegations that Iran may have been behind an attack on Saudi oil facilities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Tehran does not want clashes in the middle East, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday amid allegations that Iran may have been behind an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Saturday's drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities cut Saudi daily oil output more than in half.

The Yemeni Houthi movement, fighting against the Saudi-backed government of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that Iran may have been complicit. Tehran has refuted the allegations.

"We do not want [military] clashes in this area," the president said as quoted by IRIB broadcaster.