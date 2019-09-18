UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Wants No Clashes In Middle East - President Of Iran Hassan Rouhani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:49 PM

Iran Wants No Clashes in Middle East - President of Iran Hassan Rouhani

Tehran does not want clashes in the Middle East, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday amid allegations that Iran may have been behind an attack on Saudi oil facilities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Tehran does not want clashes in the middle East, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday amid allegations that Iran may have been behind an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Saturday's drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities cut Saudi daily oil output more than in half.

The Yemeni Houthi movement, fighting against the Saudi-backed government of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that Iran may have been complicit. Tehran has refuted the allegations.

"We do not want [military] clashes in this area," the president said as quoted by IRIB broadcaster.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Yemen Oil Saudi Tehran Middle East May Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia's Gas Reserves Amount to 73 Trillion Cubic ..

23 seconds ago

Russian Companies Consider Using Syria as Hub for ..

12 minutes ago

Brothers allegedly kill sister over property dispu ..

12 minutes ago

HRCP voices deep concern about govt's special medi ..

17 minutes ago

Appointment of teachers against 822 vacant posts f ..

17 minutes ago

Cargo plane carrying four missing in eastern Indon ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.