Iran Wants Respect From US Whoever Wins Presidential Election - Rouhani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The party affiliation of the next US president is unimportant for Iran, what matters is an approach that the incoming administration will take, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We do not care who [comes to power in the US] and what is their party affiliation. What matters for us is the approach that the next administration will follow.

We want the US to return to the law, to all international and multilateral agreements," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, broadcast by national television.

Iran also seeks respectful relations with the US, according to the president.

"We want respect instead of sanctions, no matter who is there," he stated.

The comment comes as both incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, claim they are winning the November 3 election despite half a dozen of states still counting votes.

