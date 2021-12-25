UrduPoint.com

Iran Wants Rosatom To Hasten Power Unit Construction At Bushehr NPP - Nuclear Agency Head

Iran is expecting Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom to speed up the construction of the second and third power units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is almost two years behind schedule, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), told Sputnik

"The construction of the second and third power units is roughly 23 months behind schedule ...

We expect Rosatom to make it possible to speed up the project's implementation with an agreed plan to compensate for all of the delays," Eslami said.

The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has been signed.

