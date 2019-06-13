Iran Wants Russia to Take Principled Stand on Syria at Meeting With US, Israel - Official

Iran expects Russia to take a principled position on the crisis in Syria at the upcoming meeting with officials from the United States and Israel, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iran expects Russia to take a principled position on the crisis in Syria at the upcoming meeting with officials from the United States and Israel, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

Earlier in June, London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Western diplomatic sources, that the United States and Israel intended to offer Russia recognition of Syrian President Bashar Assad's legitimacy as well as sanctions relief for Syria if Moscow agreed to restrain Iran's influence in the country.

"I do not have accurate information about the proposal the US and Israeli officials made to Russia. I saw it [the reports] in the news ... We are confident that the Russian government will take a principled position [on the Syrian issue], will not succumb to the excessive desires of the United States and Israel, and will not follow them," Khaji said.

Iran does not expect to hear anything positive from the United States and Israel, the official added. According to Khaji, Israel, which occupied the Golan Heights, and the United States, which stationed its military in Syria, were "uninvited guests" who should withdraw from Syria. He recalled that Iran was present in Syria at the government's invitation.

The meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, and US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat will reportedly be held in Jerusalem at the end of June.