UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Wants Russia To Take Principled Stand On Syria At Meeting With US, Israel - Official

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Iran Wants Russia to Take Principled Stand on Syria at Meeting With US, Israel - Official

Iran expects Russia to take a principled position on the crisis in Syria at the upcoming meeting with officials from the United States and Israel, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iran expects Russia to take a principled position on the crisis in Syria at the upcoming meeting with officials from the United States and Israel, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

Earlier in June, London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Western diplomatic sources, that the United States and Israel intended to offer Russia recognition of Syrian President Bashar Assad's legitimacy as well as sanctions relief for Syria if Moscow agreed to restrain Iran's influence in the country.

"I do not have accurate information about the proposal the US and Israeli officials made to Russia. I saw it [the reports] in the news ... We are confident that the Russian government will take a principled position [on the Syrian issue], will not succumb to the excessive desires of the United States and Israel, and will not follow them," Khaji said.

Iran does not expect to hear anything positive from the United States and Israel, the official added. According to Khaji, Israel, which occupied the Golan Heights, and the United States, which stationed its military in Syria, were "uninvited guests" who should withdraw from Syria. He recalled that Iran was present in Syria at the government's invitation.

The meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, and US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat will reportedly be held in Jerusalem at the end of June.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Moscow Russia Jerusalem United States June From Government

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

8 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

8 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

8 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

11 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.