Iran Wants Stable, Comprehensive Relations With Russia - Raisi

Published January 19, 2022

Iran wants to have stable and comprehensive relations with Russia, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Iran wants to have stable and comprehensive relations with Russia, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

"As for relations with friendly Russia, we want these relations to be stable and comprehensive," Raisi said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Iranian president also said that Tehran and Moscow can significantly increase economic cooperation.

At the same time, Putin said that the trade turnover between the countries has increased by 38% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

