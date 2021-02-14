UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Wants Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks To Succeed - Senior Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Iran Wants Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks to Succeed - Senior Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Tehran does not believe that the political process in Syria has failed and expects the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to be successful, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik during his visit to Damascus.

The fifth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee' small body mediated by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was held in Geneva in late January. Pedersen called the talks a "disappointment," as nothing was achieved on certain agenda issues the diplomat had defined before the start of the session.

"I do not agree ... that the political process in Syria has failed. We created the Constitutional Committee and we have a difficult road to go, because there are 10 years of war between the parties, so the lack of trust was a very difficult moment.

But this process has begun, and there is progress. We strive for the work of the constitutional committee to be completed successfully," Khaji said.

The diplomat noted that during his visit to the Syrian capital, he discussed the latest round of the Constitutional Committee talks, with the country's leadership. The upcoming Astana-format meeting in Russia's Sochi, scheduled for February 16-17, was also addressed. Khaji expects the talks to be beneficial.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a 150-strong body with equally-sized delegations from the government, opposition and civil society that is tasked with rewriting the nation's constitution amid conflicting issues.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Civil Society Damascus Visit Road Tehran Progress Sochi Geneva January February From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

42 minutes ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

2 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

4 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.