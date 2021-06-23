UrduPoint.com
Iran Wants US Military Out Of Western Asia To Restore Security - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iran Wants US Military Out of Western Asia to Restore Security - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Iran wants the US to end its military presence in western Asia to allow regional powers to restore security and stability, Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said Wednesday.

"It is time that transnational forces, including the US Central Command ” which has blood of people, including Gen.

Qasem Soleimani, on its hands ” left western Asia and allowed countries in the region guarantee its stable security," he said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Rabbani is a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite military force whose commander Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in Iraq early last year, pushing tensions between the US and Iran to the verge of a war.

