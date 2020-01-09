UrduPoint.com
Iran Warns Against Any Military Action As Will Defend Own Territory, People - Envoy To UN

Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran stands ready to defend its people and territorial integrity in case of any further military aggression against it, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

"Seriously warning about any further military adventurism against it, Iran declares that it is determined to continue to, vigorously and in accordance with applicable international law, defend its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression," Ravanchi said on Wednesday.

Ravanchi also said in the letter that Iran fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, adding that the Islamic Republic does not seek any escalation or war with its neighbor.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. No Americans or Iraqis were killed in the attack.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the international coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil.

Earliar on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Iran does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression.

US President Donald Trump said in an address on Wednesday made no mention of a military response to Iran's missile strikes, but added that Washington will impose additional sanctions against Tehran.

