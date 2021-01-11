Iran warns against interference over seized SKorea ship

Iran warned Monday its seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf must not be politicised, after the US and France urged the Islamic republic to release the ship

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran warned Monday its seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf must not be politicised, after the US and France urged the Islamic republic to release the ship.

"We have repeatedly told...

the intervening parties, whether they are the United States or France, that the case does not concern them at all and that they will not help to solve a technical problem if they politicise it," said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Hankuk Chemi and arrested its multinational crew of 20 near the strategic Strait of Hormuz one week ago.