Iran warns Europe against escalation over nuclear move

Iran warned European countries on Monday against any escalatory response to its move to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 )

If European parties to the agreement "do certain strange acts then we would skip all the next steps (in the plan to scale back commitments) and implement the last one," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

He did not specify what the final step would be.